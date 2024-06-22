BPL Ration Card: Haryana Government Introduces New Support for BPL Ration Card Holders

The Haryana government, led by CM Naib Singh Saini, has rolled out new benefits for Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration card holders aimed at improving their living conditions.

Under the initiative, eligible BPL families will receive 100-yard plots, with additional schemes in the pipeline to further aid these households. The government has also started updating BPL ration cards, allowing applicants to download and make necessary updates online.

Income verification for BPL and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards is conducted through the Family ID portal, ensuring accurate distribution based on financial need. Families with IDs below one lakh qualify for AAY cards, while those earning below ₹1,80,000 annually are eligible for BPL cards.

To enhance accessibility, BPL and AAY ration cards can be downloaded directly from the official government website. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting low-income families in Haryana through targeted welfare measures.

