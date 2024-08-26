Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira Arrives in New Delhi to Co-Chair India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting with S. Jaishankar

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrived in New Delhi late Saturday, setting the stage for the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting. This key diplomatic event, co-chaired by Vieira and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, is scheduled for August 27 and is expected to further solidify the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India underscored the importance of Vieira’s visit, stating that it will inject fresh momentum into the already robust ties between India and Brazil. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Vieira’s arrival, noting the critical role that ongoing collaboration between the two countries plays in advancing their mutual interests on the global stage.

Vieira and Jaishankar to engage in discussion

During his visit, Vieira and Jaishankar are set to discuss the pivotal roles that India and Brazil have played in driving key outcomes from India’s G20 Presidency last year. With Brazil currently holding the G20 presidency until November 2024, these discussions are expected to emphasize cooperative efforts within the G20 Troika, which includes India, Brazil, and South Africa. This collaboration is particularly significant as Brazil prepares to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19, an event that promises to be a landmark in international diplomacy.

G20 Summit

The G20, comprising 19 countries and two regional organizations, remains a vital platform for global economic cooperation. Both India and Brazil have been active participants in this forum, working to address critical issues such as sustainable development, economic stability, and global health.

The MEA highlighted that the relationship between India and Brazil is multifaceted, rooted in shared democratic values and a commitment to international cooperation. Vieira’s visit offers a prime opportunity to explore new avenues of collaboration across various sectors, building upon the strategic partnership that was formally established between the two countries in 2006.

This visit also comes on the heels of India’s active participation in the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting held in Rio de Janeiro in July, where a delegation led by Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi represented India. During the meeting, India reiterated its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to water and sanitation, showcasing its flagship programs like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Jal Jeevan Mission as models for sustainable development.

As Brazil and India continue to work closely within the G20 framework, Vieira’s visit to New Delhi is expected to not only strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations but also to contribute to shaping a more cooperative and sustainable global order.

