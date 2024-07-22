Indian Army Foils Terrorist Attack in Rajouri's Khawas Area; Injured Terrorist Presumed Dead

The Indian Army successfully foiled a terrorist attack late last night in the Khawas area of Rajouri. The encounter is still ongoing. A Terrorist, who was injured, was likely killed in an encounter in Khawas. Sources indicate that a body, believed to be the terrorist, has been found at the scene.

According to official sources, 2-3 terrorists attempted to assault an Army post near the residence of Parshotam Das, a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member. Das was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery several months ago when he killed one terrorist and injured another during a previous encounter.

Intelligence agencies had received inputs indicating that terrorists might target Parshotam Das. In response, the Army established a temporary operating base near his house to thwart any potential threats.

As of now, the situation remains tense with security forces continuing their operation to neutralize the terrorists.

More information will be provided as the situation develops.