BS Yediyurappa orders ban on Tipu Jayanti celebration in Karnataka:

BS Yediyurappa orders ban on Tipu Jayanti celebration in Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa, the new chief minister of Karnataka, ordered the Kannada and Culture Department of Karnataka Government on Tuesday to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state, reports said. The decision was taken during Sunday’s cabinet meeting that was chaired by Yediyurappa himself. The move came a day after Yediyurappa sailed through the floor test in the Karnataka legislative assembly which sounded the death knell of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state. The previous government used to celebrate the Mysuru ruler’s birth every year during its regime.

The Tipu Jayanti celebration became the bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress due to their ideological differences and the saffron party was objecting the celebration since 2015 when the Siddaramaiah government began it. While the BJP views Tipu Sultan as a tyrant ruler and anti-Hindu, for the Congress, Tipu is a valiant hero who died fighting against the British. The previous government also used to celebrate the Mysuru ruler’s birth every year during its regime.

