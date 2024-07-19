By 2041, Muslim Assam Will Be A Muslim Majority State: Assam CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Friday that the Muslim population in the state is growing by about 30 percent every decade, and they are projected to become the majority by 2041.

Speaking at a press conference, he mentioned that Muslims now make up 40 percent of Assam’s population based on “statistical sampling.”

“By 2041, Assam will be a Muslim-majority state. It’s a reality and no one can stop it,” he said.

The chief minister also noted that the Hindu population is increasing by about 16 percent every decade.

Sarma added that his government is taking measures to slow down population growth among the Muslim community.

“Congress plays a crucial role in controlling the population growth of Muslims. If Rahul Gandhi becomes the brand ambassador of population control, it will help as the community listens to him,” he said.