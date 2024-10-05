‘Bye Bye BJP’ Trends, After Agencies Reveal Final Exit Poll

According to recent exit poll predictions, the Indian National Congress (INC) is projected to be in the lead in Haryana’s state elections.

Exit polls for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 by various agencies have started to pour in. Voting concluded in the state earlier today. In 2019, BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, falling short of the majority. The JJP, with 10 seats, became a key ally, helping BJP form a coalition government. Congress had won 31 seats.

MATRIZE Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 18-24, INC: 55-62, INLD: 3-6, JJP: 0-3, OTHERS: 2-5

PEOPLES PULSE Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP:20-32, INC: 49-61, INLD: 2-3, JJP: 0-1, OTHERS: 3-5

DHRUVE RESEARCH Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 22-32, INC: 50-64, INLD: 0, JJP: 0, OTHERS: 2-8

DAINIK BHASKAR Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 15-29, INC: 44-54, INLD: 0, JJP: 0, OTHERS: 4-10

PMARQ Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 27-35, INC: 51-61, INLD:3-6, JJP: 0, OTHERS: 0

JIST-TIF RESEARCH Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 29-37, INC: 45-53, INLD: 0-2, JJP: 0, OTHERS: 4-6

Bye Bye BJP Trends

Amid this, ‘Bye Bye BJP’ trends on social media.

