Cement Block Placed On Railway Tracks In Maharashtra’s Solapur In Attempt To Derail Goods Train

In a recent incident in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, an attempt to derail a goods train was narrowly avoided thanks to the quick actions of the loco pilot. The incident occurred when miscreants placed a large cement block on the railway tracks about one kilometer from Kurdwadi station.

The cement block was discovered between 7:50 PM and 8:30 PM. The maintenance team working on the tracks spotted the obstruction and promptly alerted railway officials. The Kurdwadi Government Railway Police (GRP) has since launched an investigation into the matter, but no CCTV cameras were available in the area where the block was placed.

In response to the incident, the Railway’s Senior Section Engineer has filed a complaint with the local police, and the GRP has recommended installing fencing along both sides of the track and setting up long-range CCTV cameras at the station to improve security.

This incident follows a recent similar attempt in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where two cement blocks were placed on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. Although the train struck the blocks, no damage occurred.

Earlier attempts to derail trains included placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks of the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express in Kanpur and a prior attempt to derail the Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express in Pali district, Rajasthan.

The investigation into the Kalindi Express incident in Kanpur has revealed possible terror links. Initial findings suggest that the conspiracy might be connected to ISIS’s Khorasan module. Authorities have gathered footage from 219 cameras and interrogated over 100 individuals. Twelve people are currently in custody, and gas cylinder agencies are being questioned to trace the source of the LPG cylinder used in the derailment attempt.

