Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Char Dham Yatra 2024: Over 40 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Sacred Sites

The annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has gained significant momentum, with over 40 lakh pilgrims visiting the four revered shrines: Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

The annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has gained significant momentum, with over 40 lakh pilgrims visiting the four revered shrines: Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. According to the Chief Minister’s office, 27,789 pilgrims traveled to the Char Dham on October 14 alone. Among these, Kedarnath recorded the highest footfall with 11,309 pilgrims, followed by Badrinath with 6,644, Gangotri with 2,406, and Yamunotri with 3,290. In total, 40,92,360 pilgrims have visited the Char Dham this year.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the arrangements on the Char Dham trails, noting that heavy rains had severely impacted the Kedarghati area on the night of July 31. He acknowledged the challenges faced in restoring the footpath but emphasized the government’s commitment to promptly resume the yatra. With the closure of the four Dhams approaching next month, enthusiasm among pilgrims is notably high.

CM Dhami reaffirmed that ensuring a smooth, safe, and well-organized Char Dham yatra is the government’s top priority. He stated that the yatra significantly contributes to the state’s economy and that plans are underway to enhance travel arrangements to accommodate the increasing number of devotees.

Despite the challenges posed by the Kedarghati disaster, the government successfully restored the Kedarnath yatra trail. As of September 30, a total of 37,91,205 pilgrims had participated in the Char Dham Darshan. Last year, 56.13 lakh pilgrims visited during the entire yatra period, while 46.29 lakh pilgrims came in 2022 and 34.77 lakh in 2019. The yatra experienced disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, attracting only 3.30 lakh and 5.29 lakh pilgrims, respectively.

This year’s Char Dham Yatra commenced later than usual, starting on May 10. In contrast, last year, the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri opened on April 23, followed by Kedarnath on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27. The current yatra will continue until November.

Badrinath Kedarnath Char Dham Yatra 2024 Pilgrim Footfall Statistics Uttarakhand Pilgrimage
