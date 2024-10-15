Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Cong’s Harish Rawat Promises Victory In Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Congress leader Harish Rawat stated on Tuesday that the party has learned valuable lessons from its recent loss in Haryana and will approach the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand with greater caution.

Congress leader Harish Rawat stated on Tuesday that the party has learned valuable lessons from its recent loss in Haryana and will approach the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand with greater caution.

“Our alliance will win the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. We have learned from Haryana and will be more careful. Wherever we unite for elections, we emerge victorious. We are confident of winning in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other by-elections as well,” Rawat affirmed.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in both states. “We are confident of winning the assembly elections and the by-elections across the country. The Jharkhand Assembly’s term ends in December, yet they announced elections first. Maharashtra’s term concludes on November 26, but those elections were announced last. This indicates a lack of transparency, but we are prepared to fight and win,” Venugopal emphasized.

Jharkhand will conduct its assembly elections in two phases on November 13 and 20, while Maharashtra will hold a single-phase election on November 20. Votes in both states will be counted on November 23.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) provided further details regarding Maharashtra’s election timeline, indicating that the Gazette notification will be issued on October 22. The last date for filing nominations is October 29, followed by scrutiny on October 30, with the final date for withdrawing candidacies set for November 4.

Key contenders in the Maharashtra elections include the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

by-election strategy 2024 Election timeline Harish Rawat Maharashtra Jharkhand elections
