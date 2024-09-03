Chennai Metro Sets New Record with 95 Lakh Riders in August

The month of August was marked by a peak on August 14, when the Metro recorded an impressive 3,69,547 passengers in a single day.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has achieved a milestone with a record-breaking 95.43 lakh passengers in August 2024, the highest since the service began.

The surge in ridership reflects a significant increase from previous months. From August 1 to August 31, 2024, the Chennai Metro saw a total of 95,43,625 passengers. This represents a rise of 8,606 passengers compared to July 2024.

The month of August was marked by a peak on August 14, when the Metro recorded an impressive 3,69,547 passengers in a single day. This uptick follows a trend observed earlier this year, with January 2024 seeing 84,63,384 passengers, and numbers rising to 86,15,008 in February, and 86,82,457 in March. Despite a dip in April to 80,87,712 passengers, ridership rebounded to 84,21,072 in May and 84,33,837 in June, culminating in a significant jump to 95,35,019 in July.

The consistent increase in passenger numbers highlights Chennai Metro’s growing popularity and its role in providing safe, efficient, and reliable transit. Launched in June 2015, the Chennai Metro has continually expanded its reach, offering residents a vital transportation option.

