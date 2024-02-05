Civil Aviation Ministry Clarifies Digi Yatra Privacy Protection Concerns

The Civil Aviation Ministry has clarified it’s stand on the Digi Yatra’s privacy concerns. Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh has said that the Digi Yatra. He stated that the application is built on the fundamentals of privacy by design and default and that there is no central storage of a passenger’s personally Identifiable (PII) data.

He also stated that “The Digi Yatra is subject to audits and certification by CERT – In empaneled agencies to ensure adherence to data privacy and security standards”

The Digi Yatra Application is managed by a foundation known as the Digi Yatra Foundation, which is a not-for-profit company which is made under section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence, does not come under the ambit of the Right to Information Act.

Further, talking about how the data of the passenger availing facilities of the application are protected, he said that the information is stored in the mobile wallet of the the traveler and shared with the passengers in an encrypted format and purged from the system after 24 hours of departure of flight and this addresses data protection concerns.”