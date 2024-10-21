Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
CJI Chandrachud’s Prayer To ‘Find a Solution’ On Ayodhya Dispute Spark Controversy

Speaking at a gathering in his native Kanhersar village in Maharashtra, he shared "Very often we have cases to adjudicate but we don't arrive at a solution."

CJI Chandrachud’s Prayer To ‘Find a Solution’ On Ayodhya Dispute Spark Controversy

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud stirred a significant debate on Sunday when he revealed that he prayed for divine guidance during the adjudication of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Speaking at a gathering in his native Kanhersar village in Maharashtra, he shared his personal reflections on the judicial process, stating, “Very often we have cases to adjudicate but we don’t arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya dispute, which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needed to find a solution.”

His comments have drawn sharp reactions from political leaders across the spectrum. While some expressed support for the Chief Justice’s sentiment, others criticized him for undermining the judicial process.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav Criticises

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav provoked a massive controversy with a dismissive comment captured on camera, implying that such prayers were frivolous. When questioned about the CJI’s statements, Yadav responded, “When you bring ghosts back to life… they start following justice. Where are they now?… Forget it; all such *** people keep on saying such things. Should I take notice of them?”

Yadav’s outburst ignited immediate backlash, prompting him to clarify his statement later. He asserted that he had not been asked about the Chief Justice, emphasizing, “Nobody asked me anything about the CJI. The CJI is a very reputed person. I never made any comment (on him).”

BJP’s Amit Malviya: “We all respect the CJI.”

BJP’s Amit Malviya called for Yadav to be booked for contempt of court. In response to his uncle’s remarks, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, distanced himself from the controversy, asserting, “We all respect the CJI.”

RJD MLA Anzar Nayeemi says, ‘You made a great mistake’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Anzar Nayeemi also weighed in, questioning the Chief Justice’s reliance on prayer instead of the Constitution. “What is this, CJI sahab? You should have sat in front of the Constitution and the law books of the country… You made a great mistake. You did not do your work properly,” Nayeemi stated.

Ayodhya Verdict

The Ayodhya verdict, delivered on November 9, 2019, by a five-judge bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, ended a century-long conflict by allowing the construction of a Ram temple on the disputed site while also allocating a separate five-acre plot for a mosque. Chief Justice Chandrachud, a part of the bench, had previously visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya this July, offering prayers.

His comments about seeking divine guidance reflect a personal belief in the power of faith, as he stated, “Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way.” As the discourse surrounding the judiciary and its relationship with faith continues, reactions from political leaders underscore the ongoing tensions in Indian society regarding this deeply emotive issue.

ALSO READ: How Will They Secure Borders?’, AAP Slams Centre On Delhi’s Law And Order Situation

