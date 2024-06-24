Close To Half Students Skip NEET-UG 2024 Retest Ordered by Supreme Court

A significant group of students who were scheduled to retake the NEET-UG 2024 exam chose not to appear for the retest, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Supreme Court had previously mandated a retest for 1,563 candidates who were initially granted grace marks. According to reports, only 813 students which makes up for about 52% were present for the exam, while 750 candidates that is 48% of those who were scheduled to give the exam were noted to absent.

The decision to conduct a retest came after the Supreme Court directed the NTA to withdraw the grace marks awarded to the 1,563 students due to issues surrounding the original exam. The retest was scheduled for June 23, with results expected to be announced before June 30. Students who did not attend the retest will have their original scores reinstated, minus the grace marks.

Background on Grace Marks Controversy

The controversy began when the NTA awarded grace marks to certain students due to “loss of exam time” caused by logistical issues and a faulty question. This decision mirrored a precedent set by the court in a similar situation during the 2018 CLAT exam.

An unusually high number of candidates scored a perfect 720 in the NEET-UG exam, initially attributed to the grace marks. However, a subsequent investigation by the Bihar Police revealed that some candidates had obtained the exam questions the night before the test.

Investigation and Legal Repercussions

The discovery of the question paper leak led to nationwide protests and legal challenges, prompting the Supreme Court to reprimand the NTA for its handling of the exam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since taken over the investigation following a complaint from the Ministry of Human Resources.

The retest occurred on the same day the CBI registered an FIR regarding alleged irregularities in the May 5 NEET-UG exam. The CBI’s involvement came after persistent demands from students and the Education Ministry for a thorough investigation into the paper leak allegations.

Consequences for Students Who Missed the Retest

Students who did not appear for the retest will have to accept their original NEET-UG scores, with the grace marks removed. This could significantly impact their chances of securing admission to medical colleges, as the grace marks had initially inflated their scores.

