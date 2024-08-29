Cluster Bus Catches Fire In Delhi’s Jagatpuri, 40 Passengers Evacuated Safely

A fire broke out in a cluster bus at east Delhi's Jagatpuri bus stand on Thursday, a senior official said. No casualties or injuries were reported as three fire tenders reached the spot immediately and extinguished the fire. (Read more below)

A fire broke out in a cluster bus at east Delhi’s Jagatpuri bus stand on Thursday, a senior official said. No casualties or injuries were reported as three fire tenders reached the spot immediately and extinguished the fire. The area was cordoned off, and all 40 passengers were rescued, the official said.

Station Officer (Fire) said, “We rushed to the spot and extinguished it. No casualties have been reported. The fire has been doused off. Driver says that the fire broke out through AC system, through short circuit,” according to ANI.

According to officials, the bus was managed by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS). An inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire, with the bus set to be examined by its manufacturer. The fire reportedly started at the rear of the vehicle and quickly spread despite efforts from the driver and conductor to extinguish it.

“This bus was relatively new, only four-and-a-half years old, so it’s concerning that it caught fire,” an official stated. The fire department dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. Anoop Singh, Station Officer of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), mentioned that an electrical short-circuit in the bus’s air conditioning system is suspected to be the cause.

The bus, operating on route 340 from Central Secretariat to Seemapuri, experienced the fire after a biker noticed smoke from the engine and alerted the driver. The driver then promptly evacuated the passengers, preventing any injuries.

The blaze caused significant traffic congestion at the Jagatpuri crossing, impacting other commuters. Traffic police later managed to clear the jam and regulate the flow.

Data from the city government reveals that 30 buses have caught fire in Delhi over the past eight years, with four incidents occurring in 2023 alone. Short-circuits have been identified as a frequent cause of these fires, particularly in older buses. The transport department has formed various committees over the years to investigate these incidents, with short-circuits and engine overheating being common issues.

The transport department continues to address these concerns, emphasizing the need for improved safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

