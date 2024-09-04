CM Dhami Reviews Police Headquarters, Enhances Women’s Safety Measures

Surprise Inspection of Police Headquarters Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection of the police headquarters in Dehradun on Wednesday. The visit focused on evaluating the operations of the women’s safety helpline and other police activities.

Strengthening Law and Order During the inspection, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the need to enhance law and order in the state. He directed officers to take strict action against individuals who disrupt peace and order. Prompt action is to be taken on crimes against women, ensuring immediate police assistance for those in need.

Focus on Crime Prevention Dhami instructed senior police officers to address cases involving demographic changes, conversions, and issues like “love jihad” promptly. He called for an intensive campaign to capture criminals and regular monitoring of individuals with criminal backgrounds.

Enhanced Patrolling and Monitoring The Chief Minister also directed an increase in patrolling, especially in border areas. He stressed the importance of monitoring the movement of people entering and leaving the state. Regular training for police personnel, including cybercrime and technology-based training, was also recommended.

Appointment of Senior Women Officers To improve responses to crimes against women, Dhami proposed assigning senior women IPS officers to oversee these cases and ensure quick justice.

Coordination and Intelligence The Chief Minister urged for better coordination among officers, improved intelligence systems, and regular night patrolling. Increased vigilance in areas with rising criminal activities was also emphasized.

Inspection Attendees During the inspection, Chief Minister Dhami was accompanied by DGP Abhinav Kumar, ADG Amit Kumar Sinha, V Murugeshan, AP Anshuman, IG Vimmi Sachdeva, Nilesh Anand Bharane, KS Nagnyal, Additional Secretary Home Nivedita Kukreti, DIG Senthil Abudayi, and SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh.

