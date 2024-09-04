National Liberation Front Of Tripura And All Tripura Tiger Force Sign Peace Deals

The Central government and the State government of Tripura signed a significant Memorandum of Settlement with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Key Figures in the Signing Ceremony The Memorandum of Settlement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah […]

The Central government and the State government of Tripura signed a significant Memorandum of Settlement with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Key Figures in the Signing Ceremony

The Memorandum of Settlement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, among other dignitaries. This historic event marks a major step towards peace and stability in the region.

Amit Shah’s Remarks on Peace and Development

Following the signing, Amit Shah highlighted the achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He noted that since Modi assumed office, there has been a strong emphasis on peace and dialogue to foster development in the Northeast region.

Shah remarked, “This is a matter of joy for all of us that after the struggle that was ongoing for 35 years, you (armed groups) have given up weapons and joined the mainstream and expressed your commitment towards the development of entire Tripura. Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, through peace and dialogue, he developed the Northeast.”

He also praised Modi for bridging the gap between Delhi and the Northeast through infrastructure development, stating, “There was a great distance between the people of Northeast and Delhi. He (PM Modi) not only removed this distance through road, rail, and air connectivity but also removed the distance between hearts of people.”

Impact of the Peace Pact

Shah highlighted that the new peace pact will see over 300 armed cadres from the NLFT and ATTF join the mainstream. This agreement is notable as it is the 12th such pact for the Northeast and the third related to Tripura. To date, approximately 10,000 insurgents have surrendered, given up their weapons, and reintegrated into society.

“This agreement is the 12th for the Northeast and the third related to Tripura. So far around 10,000 insurgents have surrendered, given up weapons, and joined the mainstream…Today, with the surrender of and agreement with NLFT and ATTF, more than around 328 armed cadres will join the mainstream,” Shah explained.

Chief Minister Manik Saha’s Appreciation

Chief Minister Saha praised Amit Shah for his role in fostering peace and prosperity in the Northeast. He expressed gratitude for the peace agreements signed over the past decade, which have addressed numerous complex issues.

