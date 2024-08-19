Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi & Sister Priyanka Gandhi Extend Raksha Bandhan Wishes

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, congress leader & LOP Rahul Gandhi has recently extended wishes for the festival, which celebrates & cherishes the bond of brother & sister on X.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi shared his picture with sister Priyanka Gandhi and said  ‘Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister.’

Later, party’s secretary Priyanka Gandhi also shared a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan post, featuring childhood photos of the two siblings.

While sharing the post, she wrote ‘the relationship between a brother and a sister is like a flowerbed in which memories of different colors, stories of togetherness and the resolve to deepen the friendship flourish on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding.’

Further in her post, Priyanka Gandhi described the sibling relationship as “companions in struggle, keepers of memories, and also navigators of companionship.”

Meanwhile, on the sacred day of Raksha Bandhan, many leaders extended the wishes for this beautiful festival throughout the country. PM Narendra Modi also offered his wishes on this day.

Taking to X, PM Modi said ‘Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life.’

