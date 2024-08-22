Thursday, August 22, 2024

DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Registration Opens For Over 40,000 Flats In Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the online registration for its Housing Scheme 2024, offering over 40,000 flats across various Delhi locations. The registration process began on August 22, 2024, with flat bookings set to start on September 10, 2024.

Types of Schemes and Flats Available:

  1. DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024
    • Flats Available: Approximately 34,177 flats
    • Locations: Narela, Rohini, Siraspur, Ramgarh Colony, Loknayakpuram
    • Price Range: ₹11.54 lakh for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) to ₹25.2 lakh for LIG (Low-Income Group)
    • Eligibility: EWS applicants must have a family income not exceeding ₹10 lakh annually. Other categories have no income limit.
    • Application Fee: ₹2,500 (non-refundable)
  2. DDA General Housing Scheme 2024
    • Flats Available: 5,531 flats
    • Locations: Jasola, Loknayakpuram, Narela
    • Price Range: Starting at ₹29 lakh
    • Categories: High-Income Group (HIG), Medium-Income Group (MIG), and Low-Income Group (LIG)
  3. DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024
    • Flats Available: 173 flats
    • Locations: Sector 14, 16B, 19B in Dwarka
    • Price Range: Starting at ₹1.28 crore
    • Categories: HIG, MIG, and LIG

How to Apply:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Go to DDA’s official site or eServices.
  2. Create Login Credentials: Use your PAN card and other personal details.
  3. Log In: Access the application portal with your credentials.
  4. Register: For the DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024, pay the non-refundable fee of ₹2,500. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
  5. Flat Booking: Starting September 10, 2024, choose your flat. You will have a 15-minute window to complete the booking transaction online.

Additional Information:

  • Existing Registrations: If you are already registered in the FCFS Phase IV or Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023, you do not need to register again. Existing registrants and new applicants will both be eligible to book flats.

The DDA’s diverse housing schemes cater to various income groups and offer a range of options to prospective homeowners in Delhi.

