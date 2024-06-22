Dead Rat Discovered In A Sambar Bowl, Video Goes Viral

A dead rat was discovered in a bowl of sambar at a well-known restaurant in Ahmedabad, adding a horrifying twist to the country’s recent spate of culinary tragedies. The tragedy occurred at the Devi Dosa restaurant in Ahmedabad and has caused a great deal of shock and anxiety among the general people.

When a client called the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to report the horrifying find, the revelation was made public. The owner of the eatery was notified for grave health and hygienic infractions by the AMC Health Department.

“I appeal to all the business operators of Ahmedabad Corporation to be very careful with the food they serve to the customers so that such incidents can be avoided,” stated Bhavin Joshi, Food Safety Officer at the AMC, in an interview with ANI.

Since then, a video showing the dead rat in the sambar has gone viral, garnering a lot of attention as well as criticism on social media. “Always favor a little pricey location. Now, the quality of local merchants is declining,” an Instagram user commented.

“Now, this is really high. One more person wrote, “What are we all up to? Food issues, heat issues, rain issues.”

This occurs one day after reports from Jamnagar, another Gujarati city, said that a dead frog was found inside a packet of potato wafers. The buyer of the packet stated that their four-year-old niece picked it up on Tuesday night at a nearby store. Before realizing the frog was dead, the niece and their nine-month-old kid had eaten some of the wafers.

This concerning occurrence is the most recent in a string of unsettling findings in food and packaging throughout India. Recently, a human finger was found in an ice cream cone in Mumbai, a centipede was found in an ice cream tub in Noida, and a live cobra was spotted inside an Amazon delivery in Bengaluru.

