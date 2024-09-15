Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation

In a recent address to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared his intention to resign from his position. The announcement came amid ongoing tensions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various political challenges.

Kejriwal asserted that with the blessings of the public, he and his party have the strength to counter all of BJP’s conspiracies. He emphasized that the AAP would neither bow down, halt, nor sell out to the BJP. According to Kejriwal, the honesty of his administration was a point of contention, as those opposing him are themselves dishonest.

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal says, “… I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict… I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people…” pic.twitter.com/MVTPWXv1D0 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

He expressed that he did not enter politics to participate in the game of “power through money and money through power.” Kejriwal stated that he would formally resign from the Chief Minister’s post in two days. He believes that while justice was served in the court of law, true justice will come from the court of public opinion.

Kejriwal concluded by asserting that he would only return to the Chief Minister’s office following the directives of Delhi’s citizens.