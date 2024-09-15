Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation

The announcement came amid ongoing tensions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various political challenges.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation

In a recent address to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared his intention to resign from his position. The announcement came amid ongoing tensions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various political challenges.

Kejriwal asserted that with the blessings of the public, he and his party have the strength to counter all of BJP’s conspiracies. He emphasized that the AAP would neither bow down, halt, nor sell out to the BJP. According to Kejriwal, the honesty of his administration was a point of contention, as those opposing him are themselves dishonest.

 

He expressed that he did not enter politics to participate in the game of “power through money and money through power.” Kejriwal stated that he would formally resign from the Chief Minister’s post in two days. He believes that while justice was served in the court of law, true justice will come from the court of public opinion.

Kejriwal concluded by asserting that he would only return to the Chief Minister’s office following the directives of Delhi’s citizens.

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox