Monday, October 7, 2024
Delhi Court Grants Bail To Lalu Yadav And Sons In Land-For-Jobs Case

The Yadav family appeared in court in response to summons that had been issued earlier by the same court.

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Lalu Yadav And Sons In Land-For-Jobs Case

A Delhi court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, along with his sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday. The bail pertains to their involvement in a land-for-jobs case.

The Yadav family appeared in court in response to summons that had been issued earlier by the same court. These summons were based on the court’s cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against them.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne provided relief to the accused, requiring each to post a personal bond of ₹1 lakh. The judge noted that none of the accused had been arrested during the investigation phase, which influenced the court’s decision to grant bail.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Reaction To The Case

After the court’s decision, Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence in their legal victory. He remarked, “They keep indulging in political conspiracy. They misuse agencies. There is nothing concrete in this case. Our victory is certain…”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed its final report with the court on August 6, following its investigation. The ED’s case stems from an earlier First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

What Is The Land-For-Jobs Case?

The land-for-jobs case revolves around alleged appointments made in the Group-D category of the Indian Railways during Lalu Prasad Yadav‘s tenure as the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. According to the ED, the appointments were made in the West Central Zone of the railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. In return for these jobs, it is alleged that the recruits either gifted or transferred land parcels to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family or his close associates.

