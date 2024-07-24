Lalu Yadav Admitted To AIIMS, Health Deteriorates

In the latest development, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s health gets worrisome. He has been admitted to Delhi AIIMS. He is being treated under the supervision of doctors. At present, his condition is stable. Family members are present in the hospital.

Lalu Yadav Past Health Issues

Lalu Yadav’s health history includes several significant issues. The 77-year-old former Chief Minister of Bihar underwent treatment for various conditions in recent years, including a kidney transplant in Singapore in 2022.

Patna | The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate kidney to my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). My sister’s (Rohini) kidney had the best match, so we went ahead with it: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/1ZC40zxyWl — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

In that year, Yadav was diagnosed with kidney disease, with only 25 percent of his kidneys functioning properly. Doctors recommended a transplant, and his daughter Rahini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, donated one of her kidneys. The transplant took place on December 5, 2022, and he eventually recovered and returned to India.

In the same year, Yadav suffered multiple fractures after falling at his wife Rabri Devi’s residence. Initially treated at a private hospital in Patna, he was later airlifted to Delhi for additional care at AIIMS.

