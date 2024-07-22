Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Accepts Supplementary Chargesheet Against BRS Leader Kavitha

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed against BRS leader K Kavitha by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, after taking cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet, directed the police to produce the BRS leader before the court via video conferencing on July 26 at 2 PM.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and the other accused until July 26. The court has also directed that a copy of the supplementary chargesheet be provided to the counsel for K Kavitha and others. The matter has been listed for scrutiny of documents on the next date of hearing.

On July 8, the court reserved its order on cognizance of the third supplementary chargesheet in this case. Advocate DP Singh argued that cognizance of the offence had already been taken. He noted that a policy was made with the influence of the South Group and all key members of the group operated under Kavitha’s command.

Singh also referenced statements from TDP MP Magunta S Reddy, who met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 16, 2021. Reddy’s son, Raghav Magunta, also confirmed this meeting. Singh further submitted that a list of statements, including those from Sarath Reddy, Gopi Kumaran, and Raghav Magunta, would ultimately speak against Kavitha. He emphasized that the cognizance of the offence had already been taken and that this chargesheet was for the limited purpose of considering and summoning the accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the chargesheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case on June 6. This is the third supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case.

K Kavitha is currently in judicial custody in both CBI and ED cases. She was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 and subsequently by the CBI on April 11. The hearing on K Kavitha’s default bail plea has been deferred to August 5.