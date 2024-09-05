Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court Reserves Judgment On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Plea

In a major update related to Delhi CM's bail plea, the Supreme Court has chosen to reserve its judgment on the petition, which sought release from custody in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

In a major update related to Delhi CM’s bail plea, the Supreme Court has chosen to reserve its judgment on the petition, which sought release from custody in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, heard arguments throughout the day and concluded with, “Order reserved. Thank you. See you on Tuesday.” Reports Live Law.

Singhvi: In the impugned order, not one of my cases is cited, considered. J Kant: probably now you are on the HC judge…now case merits ASG: All co-accused have gone to Trial Court. He’s a special person. #SupremeCourt #ArvindKejriwal — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 5, 2024

Also Read: Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal’s Custody Extended Through August 20

Earlier in the day, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, argued in favour of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asserting that “Kejriwal was not being named in CBI’s FIR. He further highlighted that all other co-accused, including Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair, had been released.

However, additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing CBI, opposed the bail plea, asserting that the sessions court had not been approached first.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court was entertaining two separate pleas filed by Kejriwal: one challenging the legality of his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and another seeking bail related to the excise policy case.

Must Read: CBI Labels Arvind Kejriwal as the ‘Sutradhaar’ of Delhi Excise Policy Scam

Timeline Of Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest

On March 21, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) under Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Later, he was arrested by the CBI on June 26 while already in ED custody. Subsequently on July 12, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the money laundering case and referred his petition challenging the ED’s arrest to a larger bench. Despite this, he remained in judicial custody due to his CBI arrest.