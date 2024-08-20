The Delhi Police launched an urgent investigation on Tuesday after several shopping malls and public spaces in the national capital received bomb threat emails. The targeted locations include prominent sites such as Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cinepolis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital, and Unity Group.

The threatening emails warned, “The explosive will go off in a few hours.” Upon receiving these alarming messages, the management of the affected premises promptly alerted the authorities.

ALSO READ: India Enhances Vigilance As Mpox Cases Rise Globally

In response to the threats, the Delhi Police immediately mobilized their Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders to the affected locations. As of now, no explosive devices have been found, according to reports from ANI.

A senior police officer revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the threats follow a similar pattern to previous incidents. Notably, the emails did not specify exact deadlines for the alleged threats. The emails were sent to multiple locations, indicating a potentially widespread issue. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the origin and credibility of the threats.

MUST READ: Parts Of Delhi & Noida Witness Waterlogging In Various Parts Of Area