Demolition of Illegal Portions of Sanjauli Mosque Begins Amid Mixed Reactions

The demolition of unauthorised portions of the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla commenced on Monday, starting with the roof, following a court order from the Shimla Municipal Commissioner. This comes after the court instructed the removal of three illegal storeys of the mosque in Himachal Pradesh. The directive, which has stirred controversy, was issued earlier this month, with the Waqf Board given a two-month deadline to comply.

Court Orders Demolition, Mosque Committee Responds

The court’s decision was handed down on October 5, and the Waqf Board received a copy of the order on October 16. Sanjauli Mosque Committee President Muhammad Latif acknowledged the situation, explaining that the board and mosque representatives have been proactive in addressing the court’s ruling. According to Latif, a delegation from the mosque committee had already submitted a representation on September 12, offering to demolish the unauthorised floors voluntarily. This offer came just one day after a protest demanding the removal of the mosque’s illegal portions turned violent, resulting in injuries to 10 individuals.

“We took a big decision to offer to demolish the mosque to ensure peace and brotherhood in the state,” Latif explained. “We spoke to the Waqf Board, the main people of the community in the district, local shopkeepers, and others, and everyone was of the opinion that peace should prevail.”

Divided Opinions Among Muslim Groups

Despite the mosque committee’s decision to comply with the demolition order, the Muslim community in Himachal Pradesh remains divided on the issue. While the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and the Muslim Welfare Committee have chosen to support the demolition in the interest of maintaining harmony, other Muslim organizations have expressed dissent.

The All Himachal Muslim’s Organisation (AHMO), in particular, has been vocal about their opposition to the court’s ruling. The AHMO state spokesperson, Nazakat Ali Hashmi, declared that they plan to challenge the Shimla Municipal Commissioner’s order in the appellate court and, if necessary, take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Hashmi has consistently maintained that the land on which the mosque stands is Waqf property and that the mosque itself is over 125 years old. He further contended that the storeys in question are not illegal. “The approval of the building plans is still pending with the authorities, yet the court ordered the demolition,” Hashmi stated. He also questioned the legitimacy of the delegation’s decision to submit a representation without proper authority.

A Voluntary Decision for Peace

Despite the legal battles and differing opinions, the decision to begin the demolition of the mosque was ultimately a voluntary one by the mosque committee, according to Latif. “We made this decision to protect peace and brotherhood, even though it was a difficult choice,” he emphasized. The demolition process is expected to continue in the coming days, with authorities overseeing the removal of the illegal structures as per the court’s order.

