Director General Of Coast Guard Rakesh Pal Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Chennai

Indian Coast Guard Chief Rakesh Pal passed away from a cardiac arrest in Chennai today. In his condolence message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Director General Pal as “an able and committed officer.”

“Deeply saddened by the untimely death of Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Chennai today. He was an able and dedicated officer who led ICG in making significant advancements in enhancing India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences go to his grieving family,” Mr. Singh said.

Rakesh Pal assumed the role of the 25th Director General of the ICG on July 19 of the previous year. He was slated to meet the Defence Minister at an ICG event but was taken to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital earlier in the day after reporting discomfort, according to officials.

Rajnath Singh, who was also attending a Tamil Nadu government event to unveil a commemorative coin marking DMK leader M Karunanidhi’s birth centenary, hurried to the hospital to pay his respects to Rakesh Pal.

During his distinguished 34-year career, the Flag Officer served in several critical positions both at sea and on land. Notable roles included Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans), and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in Delhi.

He also held esteemed staff positions such as Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.

Rakesh Pal was renowned for his extensive sea experience, having commanded various ICG ships, including Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai, and C-03.

Additionally, he commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward areas of Gujarat—Okha and Vadinar.

He was promoted to Additional Director General in February 2022 and served in that capacity at Coast Guard headquarters.

Under his leadership, the Coast Guard conducted numerous major operations and exercises, including the seizure of drugs, narcotic substances, and gold valued in crores of rupees.

