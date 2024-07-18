Doda Encounter: Failed Terror Attack on Security Forces; Encounter Underway

An encounter reportedly broke out between security forces and terrorists on Thursday in the Doda district’s Kastigarh area in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police said.

“An encounter has started in the Kastigarh area of Doda.” J&K Police reported

This attack was followed in the same forest ridge where terrorist were hiding and it comes days after four Indian army soldiers, including an officer, were martyred while battling attacks from the terrorists in the Doda encounter.

According to the officials, Terrorists attempted to attack a temporary base of security forces in the Bhata area of Kashtigarh at 2:10 AM. The attack was quickly countered which led to an intense encounter.

Reportedly, the security forces engaged the terrorists in a fierce gunfight that lasted for over an hour.

The encounter resulted in two Army jawans getting injured in the encounter, however, both of them are in stable condition.