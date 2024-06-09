Eknath Sambhaji Shinde: Decoding His Life Journey

Eknath Sambhaji Shinde (born February 9, 1964) is a prominent Indian politician serving as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra since June 30, 2022. He also leads the Shiv Sena since February 2023 and has been the Leader of the House in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since July 2022. Representing the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, Maharashtra, Shinde has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly since 2009, following his tenure as the MLA for Thane from 2004 to 2009.

His Life

Hailing from Dare Village in the Jawali taluka of Satara, Maharashtra, Shinde belongs to the Maratha community. His family relocated to Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, where he attended Mangala High School & Junior College but left school to support his family. Resuming his education in 2014 after joining the government, Shinde earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University in 2020. In recognition of his contributions, D Y Patil University awarded him a Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) degree in March 2023.

Career Begenning:

Shinde’s political career was launched in the early 1980s when he was introduced to politics by Thane Shiv Sena President Anand Dighe. Initially a leader in the Shiv Sena agitation at the Wagle Industrial Estate, he became a prominent labor leader in the region. After Dighe’s recognition, Shinde was appointed Sakha Pramukh in Thane in 1984. His political ascent continued as he was elected to the Thane Municipal Corporation as a corporator in 1997 and subsequently became the Leader of the House after Dighe’s death in 2001.

Legislative Career and Ministries

Elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in 2004, Shinde has been re-elected for four consecutive terms. His political journey includes:

-2005 Appointed as Thane district head of Shiv Sena.

– 2014-2019: Served as Cabinet Minister of PWD (PU) in Maharashtra and Guardian Minister of Thane District.

– 2018: Became Leader of Shiv Sena Party.

– 2019: Held positions as Cabinet Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings).

CM of Maharashtra

Appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra in June 2022, Shinde played a pivotal role in the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis. Advocating for breaking the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and re-establishing ties with the BJP, Shinde’s efforts led to Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation. Shinde subsequently formed a government with the BJP, with Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister.

Following the establishment of his government, Shinde’s use of the Shiv Sena name and symbols led to a leadership dispute with Uddhav Thackeray. The Election Commission eventually recognized Shinde’s faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena, criticizing the 2018 amendments to the party constitution under Thackeray’s leadership as undemocratic.

Eknath Shinde is married to Lata Shinde. The couple faced a tragic loss on June 2, 2000, when their son Dipesh and daughter Shubhada drowned in a boating accident. This tragedy led Shinde into a period of depression, from which he was supported and encouraged by Anand Dighe to take on greater responsibilities.

Shinde’s political career is marked by his resilience, leadership, and commitment to public welfare, making him a significant figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

