Election FAQ Haryana Results: When Will The Vote Counting Begin And Where To Watch The Results LIVE?

A total of 1,031 candidates are vying for 90 Assembly seats, showcasing a wide range of political aspirations. This election is crucial for both parties as it will influence their strategies for upcoming electoral contests, including the general elections.

The vote counting for the highly anticipated 2024 Haryana Assembly elections is scheduled for October 8, 2024. This election holds particular significance as it comes after the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress stood out as dominant political forces in Haryana.

Haryana election results: When will the vote counting begin?

As per official reports, the counting of votes will start at 8 a.m., with election officials and party representatives arriving at counting centres by 5 a.m. Polling officials will undergo briefings and take their positions at the counting tables by 6 a.m. to ensure the process runs smoothly and transparently.

The counting will begin with the postal ballots, which were issued to specific groups such as people with disabilities, security forces, and essential government employees. After the postal ballots, the votes cast via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted, offering a complete view of voter preferences.

Initial counting trends are expected around midday, giving early indications of the election outcome. However, a clearer understanding of the results will likely emerge by late afternoon, with the final results for each constituency expected once the counting is completed. The outcome of these elections will significantly shape the political landscape of Haryana for the upcoming term.

India uses a first-past-the-post voting system in its Assembly elections, meaning the candidate with the most votes in a constituency is declared the winner, regardless of whether they secure a majority of the votes. This system can result in parties forming governments even if they receive less than 50% of the total votes, depending on how the votes are distributed among different candidates.

Haryana Assembly elections: Major parties and competition

The 2024 Haryana Assembly elections have seen intense competition, mainly between the ruling BJP and the Congress. The BJP, currently in power, is grappling with anti-incumbency sentiments, fuelled by socio-economic challenges and public dissatisfaction. On the other hand, the Congress is working to regain its foothold, capitalizing on discontent with the current administration.

A total of 1,031 candidates are vying for 90 Assembly seats, showcasing a wide range of political aspirations. This election is crucial for both parties as it will influence their strategies for upcoming electoral contests, including the general elections.

In the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won five out of ten parliamentary seats in Haryana, while Congress secured the remaining five.

Where to watch the Haryana election results live?

On October 8, viewers can track the Haryana Assembly election results live on NewsX. For real-time updates, visit NewsX official website or YouTube channel.

Additionally, several news channels will provide live coverage and in-depth analysis of the vote counting process and election results. Social media platforms will also offer insights and commentary from political analysts, keeping the public informed of the latest developments.

MUST READ: Election FAQ: What Is Hung Assembly? Jammu And Kashmir Result Might Give An Edge To Congress-NC