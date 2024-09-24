Enhanced Security In Jammu And Kashmir s Polling Approaches

Jammu and Kashmir is ramping up security ahead of the September 25 assembly polls, covering 26 seats, with key candidates Omar Abdullah and Ravinder Raina.

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for the second phase of assembly polls on September 25, authorities have ramped up security measures across the region, particularly in Rajouri district. This effort aims to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for voters, especially in a region with a complex history surrounding elections.

Election Details

The upcoming phase will involve elections across 26 assembly seats in six districts. These elections are crucial, as they will significantly impact the political dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir. The specific seats include:

Kangan (ST)

Ganderbal

Hazratbal

Khanyar

Habbakadal

Lal Chowk

Channapora

Zadibal

Eidgah

Central Shalteng

Budgam

Beerwah

Khansahib

Chrar-i-Sharief

Chadoora

Gulabgarh (ST)

Reasi

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

Kalakote – Sunderbani

Nowshera

Rajouri (ST)

Budhal (ST)

Thannamandi (ST)

Surankote (ST)

Poonch Haveli

Mendhar (ST)

The heightened security reflects the importance of these elections in the minds of both voters and political leaders.

Key Candidates

This phase will also determine the futures of some prominent political figures. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a key player in the region’s politics and leader of the National Conference, is contesting from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats. His performance will be closely watched, as many view him as a significant voice for the region.

Other notable candidates include:

Ravinder Raina , the BJP chief for Jammu and Kashmir, is running from the Nowshera assembly seat. Raina’s campaign focuses on development and security, resonating with many voters concerned about local issues.

, the BJP chief for Jammu and Kashmir, is running from the Nowshera assembly seat. Raina’s campaign focuses on development and security, resonating with many voters concerned about local issues. Tariq Hamid Karra, the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, is contesting from the Central Shalteng seat. Karra’s platform emphasizes restoring local governance and addressing voters’ needs.

Political Activities

Omar Abdullah recently held a rally in Ganderbal, urging voters to participate actively in the electoral process. His appeal for strong voter turnout reflects the desire for change among constituents.

On the other hand, Union Minister Jitendra Singh criticized Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Leader of Opposition, for echoing promises about restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Singh argued that Gandhi’s comments were an attempt to take credit for actions already proposed by the BJP.

At a rally in Poonch, Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about governance, stating, “You don’t have a say in running your government. The orders come from Delhi. We wanted statehood to return before the elections, but we will definitely push for it after the polls.” His remarks highlight the frustrations many voters feel about central oversight in local matters.

Voter Turnout and Upcoming Phases

The first phase of voting, which took place on September 18, saw a turnout of 61.13 percent across 24 constituencies in seven districts, according to the Election Commission. This level of participation indicates a strong desire among residents to have their voices heard.

Looking ahead, the second and third phases of voting will be conducted on September 25 and October 1, respectively. The outcome of these elections is highly anticipated, as they will shape the political landscape for years to come. Vote counting is set for October 8, coinciding with the counting of votes in Haryana, adding to the significance of this electoral period.

With the second phase of assembly polls just around the corner, the increased security measures in Jammu and Kashmir are designed to foster a safe and fair election process. As prominent candidates vie for critical positions, the engagement of voters will be crucial in shaping the future of governance in the region. The upcoming elections represent an important opportunity for residents to express their hopes and concerns for a better tomorrow.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

