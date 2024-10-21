‘Exact a price’: LG Manoj Sinha Vows Revenge For Kashmir Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has made a resolute statement following the recent terrorist attack in Ganderbal, which claimed the lives of six migrant laborers and a doctor. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sinha expressed his commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators face severe consequences for their actions.

Strong Condemnation of Terrorism

Sinha stated, “The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I’ve asked the J&K Police and security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come.” His comments reflect the government’s determination to combat terrorism and provide justice for the victims.

At a Police Martyrs’ Day function, Sinha highlighted the persistent threat posed by Pakistan, asserting that it continues to undermine peace in the region. “Pakistan is still trying to kill innocent people here and destabilize peace,” he said. He emphasized the need for heightened vigilance against drug smuggling and urged improvements in counter-insurgency operations.

Honoring Sacrifices of Security Personnel

During the event, Sinha paid tribute to the brave personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, pledging that their contributions will not be forgotten. This acknowledgment of sacrifice underlines the ongoing struggle against terrorism and the commitment of security forces to protect the region.

Farooq Abdullah’s Response

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah also condemned the attack, issuing a stern warning to Pakistan. He stated, “If they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega (Kashmir will never become Pakistan). Let us live with dignity and succeed.” Abdullah cautioned that if Pakistan does not stop fostering terrorism, the consequences will be dire.

He questioned Pakistan’s ability to establish a stable presence in the region after 75 years of conflict, asserting that the time has come to end terrorism once and for all. “How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?” Abdullah asked, emphasizing the need for peace and dialogue.

As Jammu and Kashmir grapples with the ramifications of terrorism, the statements from both LG Manoj Sinha and Farooq Abdullah reflect a unified front against violence and a commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens. The resolve to avenge the Ganderbal attack signals a determined approach to tackling the ongoing threats in the region, reinforcing the need for both security measures and diplomatic efforts to foster peace.

