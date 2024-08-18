NewsX’s sister newspaper, The Sunday Guardian, has conducted a major agenda-setting interview, which is featured as the lead story in today’s edition. The interview is with a man who has become the focal point of a global attempt to defame India.

Nikhil Gupta has been accused of plotting to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Gupta in Prague last year, and since then, he has been held in a jail in the United States.

In his first interview with any media outlet, Nikhil Gupta responded to The Sunday Guardian's questions through an intermediary from jail last week.

To provide insight into this high-profile case, NewsX has invited KP Fabian, former Indian Ambassador to Qatar, to share his perspective. During the telecast, editor Uday Pratap Singh questioned Fabian about Gupta’s claims and the broader implications of the case. Fabian praised The Sunday Guardian for securing the interview but expressed surprise at the language discrepancy and the omission of questions regarding Gupta’s Prague visit. He emphasized the importance of consular protection for Indian citizens detained abroad, which includes embassy access and potential defense arrangements. Fabian noted that the specifics of Gupta’s situation in Prague remain unclear and suggested that the political motivations behind the case are still vague.

Furthermore, Fabian highlighted the importance of consular protection for Indian citizens detained abroad. He questioned the clarity of the Indian Consulate General’s involvement in Gupta’s case, expressing concern over the lack of information about any support or legal representation provided.

He quoted,”Well, we don’t know what our Consulate General in New York has done. This is not clear from the interview. It is rather puzzling why the Consulate General in New York did not contact him or whether they did and what the outcome was. So, as I mentioned earlier, it remains vague and somewhat mysterious.”

Uday Pratap further asked, “Ambassador Fabian, where do you see the case of Nikhil Gupta going next? He has pleaded not guilty, and the U.S. has indicated that this is a complex case. Where do you see this case headed?”

He replied, “From my perspective—and I should note that I retired in 2000 and am not privy to current communications between our missions in the United States—Washington seems to be using this Pannu case to exert pressure on us for other issues. For instance, there are reports that the Prime Minister may be going to Cairo. I do not have confirmation of this; you may have. Today is the 18th, and there has been no confirmation yet. When the Prime Minister visited Moscow and spoke with President Putin, the West, and particularly the United States, made a considerable fuss about it. I didn’t see the rationale behind that, but it happened. It appears that the U.S. might be using the Pannu case to leverage other matters,” he said.

Finally, Uday asked, “Ambassador Fabian, Nikhil is claiming that the entire case is false and intended to defame India. What can India do to counter and investigate these attempts if Nikhil’s charges are accurate?”

KP Fabian responded, “It’s like this: He also claimed that the case was intended to influence the election. Regardless, the election is over. Either the Americans have a valid case, or they do not. If they do not, it is up to both Nikhil and the Government of India, specifically the Consulate General in New York, to take action. We have not heard of any action on their part. On the other hand, if Nikhil is involved, whether actively or passively, he must face the consequences of his actions. Nonetheless, it should be noted that an Indian citizen abroad is entitled to consular protection, which includes arranging for legal representation if necessary.”

The interview with KP Fabian has shed light on various dimensions of the Gupta case, leaving many questions unanswered and emphasizing the need for further clarity and action. As the situation evolves, the international community and diplomatic channels will likely continue to scrutinize this complex and high-stakes case.

