The exit polls for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, conducted after voting concluded on October 5, suggest a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. The results, based on various polling agencies, overwhelmingly predict a comfortable majority for the Congress party, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces an electoral setback after nearly a decade in power.

Congress Sweeps Exit Poll Predictions

According to multiple exit polls, the Congress is predicted for a clean sweep in Haryana

The Dhruv Research exit poll forecasts a Congress sweep with 50-64 seats, leaving the BJP far behind with just 22-32 seats.

Similarly, the Matrize exit poll projects 55-62 seats for Congress, while the BJP is expected to secure only 18-24 seats.

The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll also indicates a strong Congress performance, with a projected seat range of 44-54, while the BJP is expected to win only 15-29 seats.

The PMARQ exit poll results align with this trend, predicting that Congress will win between 51-61 seats, with the BJP trailing behind at 27-35 seats.

JIST-TIF Research predicts BJP for 29-37 seats and Congress for 45-53.

BJP’s Fight for a Hat-trick

The 2024 elections were crucial for the BJP, which aimed for a third consecutive term in Haryana. However, the exit poll projections suggest that the ruling party may fall far short of its expectations. With the Congress set to reclaim power after 10 years, this electoral outcome could have broader implications for the BJP’s national strategies post-2024.

Though the contest is primarily between the BJP and Congress, smaller players such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), INLD, and JJP also had a presence. However, the exit polls suggest that these parties may struggle to make a significant impact. The INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances are projected to win a few seats but remain far from being kingmakers in this election.

The results, set to be declared by the Election Commission on October 8.



