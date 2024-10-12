Expanding Horizons: Sri Lanka And Nepal To Import PM GatiShakti

In a significant move towards improving infrastructure efficiency, Nepal and Sri Lanka are in discussions with New Delhi to adopt India’s integrated project planning tool, PM GatiShakti. This initiative aims to streamline project execution, ultimately reducing costs and time overruns. Industry Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia highlighted that the GatiShakti system has already facilitated the clearance of infrastructure projects worth over ₹15 lakh crore since its inception three years ago.

The Need for Efficient Infrastructure Planning

Both countries recognize the pressing need for better project management tools to address their specific infrastructure challenges. While Nepal’s focus is primarily on specific projects, Sri Lanka aims to implement PM GatiShakti across its entire infrastructure system. Bhatia remarked that these proposals are currently under consideration, emphasizing India’s willingness to assist its neighbors in enhancing their project planning capabilities.

MUST READ: Gujarat: 6 Dead After Wall Collapses At Construction Site In Mehsana

PM GatiShakti: A Game-Changer for Infrastructure

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, PM GatiShakti serves as the National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. Since its launch, the initiative has significantly transformed the way infrastructure projects are planned and executed across India. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) reports that 208 projects worth ₹15.39 lakh crore have been effectively planned using this system. Currently, 36 states and Union territories (UTs) are leveraging the tool, which integrates efforts from 44 central ministries, including eight infrastructure ministries.

Advanced Data Integration for Enhanced Planning

One of the standout features of PM GatiShakti is its comprehensive data integration. A total of 1,614 data layers have been incorporated into the planning system, with contributions from various ministries and states. This collaborative approach enhances the efficiency of planning, execution, and monitoring of crucial infrastructure projects. For instance, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mapped out over 8,891 kilometers of road projects, while the Ministry of Railways has laid plans for over 27,000 kilometers of railway lines.

Accelerating Project Timelines

The benefits of PM GatiShakti are evident in the accelerated timelines for project preparation and execution. The electronic Detailed Route Surveys (eDRS), a component of the GatiShakti system, have drastically reduced the time required for generating reports—from six to nine months to just one day. This efficiency is particularly valuable for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which utilizes the system for laying oil and gas pipelines across the country.

Case Studies: Success Stories Across India

Various states have successfully adopted the PM GatiShakti framework for their infrastructure projects. For example, Goa has developed a disaster management plan for flood-prone areas using the National Master Plan. Uttar Pradesh is employing the system to identify sites for new high schools and colleges in underserved areas, showcasing its adaptability to diverse needs.

Gujarat has also made significant progress by using PM GatiShakti for its 300-kilometer coastal corridor project. This initiative has streamlined the project clearance process, reducing the number of required no-objection certificates (NoCs) from 28 to 13. Such reductions not only speed up project timelines but also facilitate enhanced connectivity to popular tourist destinations.

The Road Ahead: Regional Cooperation

As Nepal and Sri Lanka explore the potential of PM GatiShakti, this initiative could mark a new era of regional cooperation in infrastructure development. By adopting India’s innovative planning tool, both countries stand to benefit from improved project execution and cost efficiency. This collaboration not only strengthens ties between the nations but also sets a precedent for future partnerships in South Asia.

In conclusion, the discussions between Nepal, Sri Lanka, and India signify a proactive approach to addressing infrastructure challenges in the region. By leveraging PM GatiShakti, these nations can enhance their project planning processes, ultimately leading to more sustainable and efficient infrastructure development.

ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Oppn, Labels Cong As ‘Parasite Party’