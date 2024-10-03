Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka Tomorrow

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is scheduled to make an official visit to Sri Lanka on October 4, 2024. Announced Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka Tomorrow

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is scheduled to make an official visit to Sri Lanka on October 4, 2024. Announced Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

As per Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will meet country’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Further, the visiting Indian external affairs minister and his delegation will also meet Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, this visit reflects India’s Neighbourhood first policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) approach, emphasizing the countries’ mutual commitment to enhancing their long-standing partnership for shared benefits. Reveals MEA statement.

This meetings aims to explore opportunities for cooperation in various sectors. Thus, reinforcing the strategic ties between the two nations.

Earlier in February of this year, Jaishankar met Anura Kumara Dissanayake while he was still in the opposition.

Additionally last month, India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval also visited Sri Lanka prior to the elections and held discussions with prominent presidential candidates, including Dissanayake.

Must Read: Rahul Urges Jaishankar To Ensure Release Of 37 Tamil Fishermen

Filed under

Anura Kumara Dissanayake NewsX S Jaishankar Sri Lanka Visit

Also Read

How Does Marburg Virus Spread And What Are Its Symptoms?

How Does Marburg Virus Spread And What Are Its Symptoms?

Operation Opera: Will Israel Repeat It’s Most Daring Airstrike This Time Against Iran?

Operation Opera: Will Israel Repeat It’s Most Daring Airstrike This Time Against Iran?

Why Is Michael Jordan Filing A Lawsuit Against NASCAR?

Why Is Michael Jordan Filing A Lawsuit Against NASCAR?

Israel Confirms Elimination Of 3 Hamas Leaders In Gaza Strike

Israel Confirms Elimination Of 3 Hamas Leaders In Gaza Strike

R Ashwin Denied World Record Due To Administration Oversight? Big Claim Emerges

R Ashwin Denied World Record Due To Administration Oversight? Big Claim Emerges

Entertainment

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, And Allu Arjun Slam Telangana Minister’s Remarks- Here’s Why!

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, And Allu Arjun Slam Telangana Minister’s Remarks- Here’s Why!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox