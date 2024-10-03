External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka Tomorrow

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is scheduled to make an official visit to Sri Lanka on October 4, 2024. Announced Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

As per Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will meet country’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Further, the visiting Indian external affairs minister and his delegation will also meet Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, this visit reflects India’s Neighbourhood first policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) approach, emphasizing the countries’ mutual commitment to enhancing their long-standing partnership for shared benefits. Reveals MEA statement.

This meetings aims to explore opportunities for cooperation in various sectors. Thus, reinforcing the strategic ties between the two nations.

Earlier in February of this year, Jaishankar met Anura Kumara Dissanayake while he was still in the opposition.

Additionally last month, India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval also visited Sri Lanka prior to the elections and held discussions with prominent presidential candidates, including Dissanayake.

