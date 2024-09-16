Home
Finally Meeting Begins Between Doctors And Mamata Banerjee At Her Residence

The Junior Doctors from the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital have reached the residence in Kolkata have reached at the residence of the West Bengal Chief Minister to attend the meeting on the ongoing rape and murder case.

Doctors Demand

After outlining three specific demands in an email to the Mamata Banerjee government, the protesting doctors arrived at her Kalighat residence to initiate a meeting aimed at resolving the deadlock, which would allow junior doctors to return to their duties.

The protesting doctors agreed to meet with the Chief Minister along with two professional transcript writers from their group, who will document the meeting and provide official transcripts.

A police escort carrying about 30 medics reached Banerjee’s residence at 6:20 pm, although the meeting was initially set for 5 pm.

Prior to the Kalighat meeting, the state government consented to the conditions proposed by the WBJDF.

This development followed the protesting doctors’ insistence on holding the meeting in an official environment, as indicated in their response to a state government letter. They emphasized the need for transparency in the investigation of the rape-murder case involving a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and requested that the meeting’s minutes be recorded and signed by all participants.

In a follow-up email, the doctors reiterated their readiness for the meeting with two professional transcript writers to document and transcribe the proceedings. They emphasized that the transcript should be signed by all attendees and given to WBJDF representatives immediately after the meeting. They expressed their readiness to proceed with the meeting at the earliest and anticipated cooperation from the government.

The Three Demands By Doctors

Both parties will have their own videographers present to record the meeting. The complete video file is to be provided to the WBJDF representatives immediately following the meeting.

Minutes and a full transcript of the meeting will be prepared by both parties, each bringing their own minute-takers and transcribers. These documents must be signed by all attendees and delivered to the WBJDF representatives at the conclusion of the meeting, as previously indicated by the Chief Minister.

Filed under

Doctors in meeting with Mamata Banerjee

