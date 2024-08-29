Financial Crisis in Himachal Pradesh: CM Holds BJP Accountable

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released a statement regarding the state’s financial condition during the third day of the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released a statement regarding the state’s financial condition during the third day of the monsoon session of the Assembly. The CM reported significant financial challenges, claiming that funds from the Union Government had not been allocated as expected.

Revenue Deficit Grant Reduction

Sukhu highlighted that the Revenue Deficit Grant, initially set at Rs 8,058 crore, has been reduced to Rs 6,258 crore. Furthermore, it is projected to decrease by Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 3,257 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year. The Chief Minister expressed concern over these reductions and their impact on the state’s financial stability.

Unreceived Funds and Stopped Compensation

The Chief Minister asserted that out of the approximately Rs 9,042 crore of the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), no funds have been sent to the state by the central government. He also mentioned that the National Pension System (NPS) contribution from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has not been received.

Additionally, GST compensation for the state has been halted since 2022, resulting in a reduction of around Rs 2,500-3,000 crore for Himachal Pradesh. The OPS (Old Pension Scheme) has further decreased the state’s borrowing capacity by approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Criticism of Previous BJP Government

During a press conference, Sukhu criticized the previous BJP state government, attributing the current financial issues to their management. He noted that the BJP government had received around Rs 10,000 crore from the Revenue Deficit Grant according to the 15th Finance Commission, but this grant has been consistently reduced since then.

Delay in Salaries and Allowances

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of delayed salaries and allowances for state employees on the social media platform X. He emphasized that this measure was necessary for the economic welfare of the state. In his post, Sukhu expressed his belief that all public representatives should support this decision as a symbol of their dedication and service to the citizens of Himachal Pradesh.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

