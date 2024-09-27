FIR Registered Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Site Allotment Case

On September 27, the Lokayukta Police in Karnataka officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

On September 27, the Lokayukta Police in Karnataka officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. This significant development follows a recent directive from a special court in Bengaluru, which ordered an inquiry into allegations that Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, received 14 sites valued at ₹56 crore illegally from MUDA.

Court Order Triggers Investigation

The special court, which focuses on criminal cases involving former and elected MPs/MLAs, instructed the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to investigate a complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. This judicial action gained further momentum when the Karnataka High Court upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah, emphasizing the exceptional circumstances that warranted such a decision.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, presiding over the single-judge high court bench, stated that while a governor typically acts on the advice of the Council of Ministers, independent actions can be taken in exceptional situations. The court subsequently dismissed Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the investigation, reinforcing the necessity of legal scrutiny in this case.

What is the MUDA Scam Controversy?

The MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam centers on alleged irregularities in the allocation of compensatory sites. The controversy primarily revolves around a 3.2-acre plot of land, which was gifted to Parvathi, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, by her brother Mallikarjunaswamy in 2010.

Following MUDA’s acquisition of the land, Parvathi applied for compensation and was subsequently allotted 14 plots of land. It is alleged that these plots are considerably more valuable than the original 3.2-acre tract. This discrepancy in value has sparked accusations of favoritism and corruption. Opposition parties estimate that the scam’s overall worth could be between ₹3,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore, further intensifying the political backlash.

Investigation Timeline Established

The Special Court mandated the Lokayukta to operate under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), requiring the investigation report to be submitted by December 24. The court stressed the importance of a thorough examination of the allegations, directing the Superintendent of Police of Karnataka Lokayukta in Mysuru to register the case and ensure a comprehensive investigation is conducted within the stipulated timeframe.

Charges Against CM and Others

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several others are facing serious allegations, with charges expected to be filed under multiple sections of Indian law, including:

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)/ Indian Penal Code (IPC): Section 120B: Criminal conspiracy Section 166: Disobeying the law with intent to cause harm Section 403: Dishonest misappropriation of property Section 406: Criminal breach of trust Section 420: Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property Section 426: Punishment for mischief Section 465: Punishment for forgery Section 468: Forgery for the purpose of cheating Section 340: Wrongful confinement Section 351: Assault

Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988: Section 9: Offense relating to bribing a public servant by a commercial organization Section 13: Criminal misconduct by a public servant

Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988: Section 3: Prohibition of benami transactions

Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011: Section 3: Land grabbing declared unlawful Section 4: Prohibition of land grabbing



These serious charges indicate the severity of the allegations against Siddaramaiah and others involved, raising questions about corruption and misuse of power in land allotment schemes. The investigation will likely have significant political ramifications as it progresses.

Siddaramaiah’s Stance

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains resolute, asserting that he will not resign from his position. He described the FIR as a politically motivated action, stating, “I have done no wrong. This is the first time a political case has been registered against me.” Siddaramaiah questioned the rationale behind calls for his resignation, maintaining that without wrongdoing, there is no basis for such demands.

In response to protests led by the BJP, which have intensified demands for his resignation, he reiterated his innocence, saying, “If one has committed wrong, he has to resign. When we are saying that no wrong was done, where is the question of resigning?”

Government’s Withdrawal of CBI Consent

In a controversial move, the Karnataka government announced the withdrawal of general consent previously granted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to operate within the state. This decision was accompanied by allegations that the CBI had exhibited bias, a claim that has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Political Reactions and Implications

The registration of this FIR marks a critical moment in Karnataka’s political landscape, raising questions about the integrity of leadership and governance. Siddaramaiah’s administration now faces heightened scrutiny as the investigation unfolds, potentially impacting public perception and political dynamics in the state.

As the Lokayukta police commence their inquiry, the Chief Minister’s office has yet to issue a public statement regarding the allegations. Political observers are closely monitoring the situation, noting that the outcome of this investigation could have significant ramifications for Siddaramaiah’s political career and the ruling Congress party in Karnataka.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the Congress-led government’s decision as a desperate attempt to evade accountability. “Thousands of crores have been usurped in the MUDA scam. After this, the Congress has done what is expected from any certified ‘chor and lootera’ (thief and robber). To evade the long arm of the law, it has withdrawn the general consent given to the CBI to investigate in the state,” he stated.

This development underscores ongoing challenges related to transparency and accountability within Karnataka’s political framework. The case will serve as a litmus test for the state’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and addressing corruption within its ranks.

