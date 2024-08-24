Flood Victims in Tripura Praise CM Saha’s Relief Efforts

Residents sheltering in relief camps across Tripura’s Agartala have praised the state government’s efforts and commended Chief Minister Manik Saha’s leadership in providing support to those affected by the floods that have displaced many.

Flood victims have also called on the state government to assist with property damage and personal losses.

Aruna Sarkar, a resident of Jayanagar, expressed her gratitude, saying, “I arrived at this relief camp this morning, and my family has been here for a few days. They have reported that the arrangements are excellent. The government is providing all necessary supplies, including food for infants and clean water. The support has been timely and well-organized.”

Ananta Vaishnav, who has been at a relief camp near the crematorium since last Tuesday, praised the services provided. “The meals and facilities are very good. Although I am vegetarian and had to adjust my diet, the overall arrangements have been commendable. I spoke with the Chief Minister, who assured me that any issues would be addressed. I am thankful for the assistance but urge the government to assist with property damage,” he told ANI.

Priya Chakraborty, another resident at a relief camp, highlighted the personal losses she suffered. “Water reached neck level in my house, causing extensive damage to my belongings. While the camp provides good food, I hope the government will help us recover from the damage to our homes and property.”

Tanushree Sarkar, who also took refuge from Jayanagar, said that although her home was severely damaged, the relief camp’s provisions, including baby food, were adequate. She urged for further government assistance to help repair the extensive damage to her property.

Rupa Sarkar, a cook at one of the relief camps, detailed the food services provided. “We serve three meals a day, including tiffins and special items like milk and egg curry. There is no shortage of food, and we are ensuring that all needs are met.”

Sukumar Sarkar, who experienced significant damage to his home, praised the camp’s food and accommodation but echoed calls for further help. “This flood is unprecedented for me. The camp is well-managed, but we need more support to address the damage to our homes. I thank the government and Chief Minister for their assistance.”

Apuva Das, from Agartala, shared his long-term perspective on the disaster, saying, “After 37 years, I faced such a terrible flood. While the relief camp is meeting our immediate needs, we hope the Chief Minister will help us with the property losses.”

Arati Sarkar, another resident, emphasized the emotional and material toll of the flood. “Everything in my house was lost. The response at the camp has been heartwarming, but we are in desperate need of help to rebuild our homes,” she said.

CM Manik Saha is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to review the ongoing flood situation in the state. CM Saha earlier addressed the ongoing flood crisis and assured citizens that the situation was under control. He also expressed gratitude for the central government’s support and outlined measures being taken to manage the disaster.

According to the latest data issued by the state administration, 24 people have died, two were injured, and two others were reported missing in the floods. Preliminary reports suggest extensive damage to infrastructure (such as roads, power, buildings) and agriculture, homes, fishery ponds, and livestock.

As per the report, a total of 558 relief camps have been set up by the district administration since August 19. Rescue operations are currently underway in Gomati and South Tripura Districts, with six teams of NDRF and six teams of SDRF coordinating the rescue and relief efforts.

With inputs from ANI