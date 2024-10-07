Four Dead, Over 50 Hospitalized at Indian Air Force Air Show in Chennai Amid Reports of Poor Crowd Management

An air show organized by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Chennai turned tragic as at least four people died and over 50 were hospitalized.

An air show organized by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Chennai turned tragic on Sunday as at least four people died and over 50 were hospitalized. The event, held at the city’s iconic Marina Beach, drew massive crowds, but reports of poor crowd management, inadequate public transport, and a lack of proper traffic planning overshadowed the spectacle.

Cause of Deaths Unclear, Likely Due to Dehydration

While authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the deaths, preliminary reports indicate that dehydration and exhaustion may have played a significant role. The open-air event, which lasted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., saw people braving the sweltering heat with limited access to essential facilities. A government official, speaking anonymously, stated, “More than 50 people are in various hospitals after they complained of dehydration and exhaustion. More than 100 were given first aid at hospitals across the city.”

Early Morning Rush and Chaotic Scenes

Spectators began gathering as early as 7 a.m., hours before the event began, causing severe traffic congestion throughout Chennai. Complaints of gridlocked roads started pouring in shortly after the crowd arrived, exacerbating the situation as the day wore on. The overwhelming number of attendees led to chaotic scenes after the show ended, with many people stranded on roads and outside public transportation hubs, including railway and metro stations.

In response to the situation, Chennai Metro announced an increase in train frequency, but the move came several hours after the event had already begun, leading to frustration and delays for many trying to make their way home.

Health Minister Defends Preparedness

Despite the chaos, Tamil Nadu‘s Health Minister, M. Subramanian, defended the government’s preparedness for the event. “The Tamil Nadu government extended full administrative cooperation for the IAF show,” Subramanian stated. He noted that two health teams, with a sufficient number of doctors and nurses, had been deployed at the venue, alongside 40 ambulances with paramedical teams stationed nearby.

“We ensured that beds were ready at government medical colleges, and temporary toilets and drinking water facilities were in place at Marina Beach,” Subramanian added. However, the number of people in attendance appears to have overwhelmed the available resources.

Record-Breaking Attendance

The air show was part of the celebrations marking the Indian Air Force’s 92nd anniversary and had previously made it into the Limca Book of Records for drawing over one million spectators in earlier editions. Sunday’s event saw similar levels of attendance, but the combination of high temperatures, insufficient facilities, and poor crowd control led to tragic consequences.