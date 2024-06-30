General Upendra Dwivedi Assumes Command As Indian Army Chief As General Manoj Pande Retires

General Upendra Dwivedi reportedly took over as the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, as General Manoj Pande, who held the position since May 2022 retired.

General Dwivedi initially served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff before he was appointed as the Chief of the army Army Staff. He has been awarded with several prestigious and notable honours. These awards include the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) commendation cards for his outstanding services.

General Dwivedi is a native of Madhya Pradesh. His journey in the Indian army began at Sainik School in Rewa. He had then joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in January 1981, where he made a mark as an exceptional sportsman as well as an academician. He proficiency in his education later got him commissioned into the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984, a unit he later commanded in both the Kashmir Valley and the deserts of Rajasthan.

General Dwivedi has commanded operations in diverse terrains such as high-altitude areas, riverine zones, built-up regions, across India, including the northern, western, eastern regions as well as the northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir. His leadership was particularly impactful during his command of counter-terrorist operations in the Kashmir Valley and Rajasthan.

Reports state that General Dwivedi had also played a crucial role in intense counter-terrorist operations in the northeast during his tenure as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (IGAR-GOC) and Sector Commander of the Assam Rifles. He also authored the first-ever compendium on Indo-Myanmar border management.

General Dwivedi commanded the Northern Army from the year 2022 to 2024. He also contributed significantly to the modernization and equipping of the Indian Army’s largest command, promoting the induction of indigenous equipment as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.



General Dwivedi has had a history of handling conventional operations of an Armoured Brigade in Punjab where he provided logistical support to a Mountain Division in the northeast. He also oversaw operations of a Strike Corps in the deserts. His international experience includes tenures in Somalia with HQ UNOSOM II and as a Military Advisor to the government of Seychelles.

