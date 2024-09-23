Gujarat: Monsoon Withdrawal Begins Today, Heavy Rain Forecasted This Week

Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
Approximately 10 days later than usual, the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon in Gujarat is expected to begin today. Which is on monday. 

Approximately 10 days later than usual, the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon in Gujarat is expected to begin today. Which is on monday.

As per weather forecasts, heavy rain is anticipated in several regions between September 25 and September 27. Despite already receiving over 125 percent of the season’s average rainfall.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are now favorable for the withdrawal from parts of West Rajasthan and Kutch, stating in their Sunday bulletin, “Conditions are becoming favorable for the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon.”

Meanwhile, another spell of heavy rainfall is expected this week. The districts of South Gujarat, including Dang, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad, are likely to experience significant rain.

The forecast for September 25 and 26 also predicts light to moderate thunderstorms, with gusty winds reaching 30-40 km/h, across state’s various districts, including Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, and Valsad.

On September 27, heavy rain is again expected in the South Gujarat districts. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar. So far, Gujarat has recorded 125.28 percent of the season’s average rainfall.

Earlier, on June 11, the Southwest Monsoon arrived in Gujarat ahead of the usual schedule. Hence, in September alone, the state recorded 124 mm of rainfall. August saw the highest total, with 442 mm due to a deep depression and a cyclonic storm. In comparison, July received 425 mm, while June recorded 115 mm. Thus, bringing the total for the season to 1,106 mm.

