Haryana Cabinet: Minister Krishan Bedi Vows To Deliver On ‘Sankalp Patra’ Goals

BJP MLA Krishan Bedi took oath as a Cabinet minister on Thursday, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to fulfilling the objectives outlined in the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto). Bedi is among the 13 legislators inducted into the new cabinet under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“Today, I have the opportunity to join Nayab Singh Saini’s team. My top leadership has expressed faith in me. Our government has formed for the third time in the state, which has never happened before, so the public has also trusted us. We will complete the work we outlined in the Sankalp Patra,” Bedi stated after the oath ceremony.

Another newly inducted Haryana minister, Rajesh Nagar, expressed gratitude, saying, “I want to thank PM Modi for the responsibility given to me. I thank the top leadership of my party and all the leaders for giving a ministerial post to a common man like me.”

Earlier, Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time, with the oath administered by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The ceremony, held at Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, also saw BJP leader OP Dhankar congratulate Saini on his reappointment, describing the event as “grand” and noting the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Chief Ministers and senior NDA leaders.

This marks the BJP’s third consecutive government in Haryana, following a successful campaign in which they secured 48 out of 90 seats in the recent assembly elections, while the Congress won 37 seats. The ceremony was attended by high-profile figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, such as Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat’s Bhupendra Patel, and Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, were also present, along with prominent NDA leaders including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

