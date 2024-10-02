Tirumala Temple Visit: Pawan Kalyan Addresses Tirupati Prasad Issue

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by his daughter, visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Wednesday. Before proceeding for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, his daughter, Polena Anjana, signed the mandatory declaration form for non-Hindus, expressing her faith and reverence for Lord Venkateswara. Pawan Kalyan also signed the declaration form on behalf of his daughter, as she is a minor. He began his journey to the temple on foot from Alipiri.

Earlier on Tuesday, amid the ‘Tirupati Prasad row,’ Pawan Kalyan asserted that his government would investigate the violations that occurred over the last five years, stating that the issue extends beyond just the prasadam. This statement followed the Supreme Court’s questioning of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu regarding his public allegations about Tirupati Prasadam.

He remarked, “I think they expressed it in a way that did not clarify whether it was adulterated. Whatever information they had, they commented on that. The Supreme Court judges did not claim it was unadulterated; they noted there was confusion regarding the date, which will be cleared. Our government will address the violations that occurred in the last five years. It is not just about the prasadam issue.”

Further discussing his ‘Prayashchit Diksha,’ Pawan Kalyan emphasized his commitment to the Sanathana Dharma Parikshana Trust, stating, “Some form of desecration has been happening continuously for the last five to six years. Around 219 temples were desecrated, and in Ramatheertham, Lord Ram’s statue was vandalized. This is not solely about the prasadam issue. This ‘Prayashchit Diksha’ is crucial for advancing the Sanathana Dharma Parirakshana Trust. Such occurrences must be stopped and addressed at a different level.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had questioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday regarding his public allegations about the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of laddus served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

