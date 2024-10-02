Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Walk’ To Tirupati Temple: Struggles To Catch Breath

After long walk to Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Kalyan was all drenched in sweat and his team was fanning him.

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, struggled to ‘catch’ breath during his pilgrimage to the Tirumala Temple, climbing the temple’s 3,500 steps, the Alipiri Srivari Padala steps.

This comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Tirupati temple’s sacred laddus.

Struggles to ‘catch’ breath

After long walk to Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Kalyan was all drenched in sweat and his team was fanning him. He was taking a break as he was having difficulty in breathing and were sitting down to rest . The actor-politician, who reportedly has asthma and backache problems. 

The video going viral in X left fans worrying about his health. The actor continued his journey through the night while his team chanted God’s name

Barefoot Visit To Temple

Pawan Kalyan, was seen walking barefoot to the temple as part of his religious vow. Pawan Kalyan, committed to protecting Sanatana Dharma , began an 11-day foot march as penance for the alleged adulteration of the laddus. 

According to The Times of India, Pawan’s journey to Tirumala is part of his ‘Prayaschitha Deeksha’. He told reporters that he is determined to bring justice and uncover any violations that have occurred in the past five years.

Declaring himself a protector of Sanatana Dharma, he spoke to reporters about his commitment to the faith, suggesting that the laddu controversy might have prompted his decision to embark on the march.

Ongoing Controversy around Temple Laddu

This visit to the temple comes after recent allegations that the laddus offered at the Tirupati temple were adulterated with animal fat during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, as alleged by Andhra Pradesh’s former Chief Minister, Chandrababu.

The Supreme Court of India addressed the issue, criticizing Naidu, for making these claims public without solid evidence. However, SIT has been formed to start the investigation in this issue.

The controversy has sparked debates in the political and entertainment spheres, with other actors such as Karthi and Prakash Raj also getting involved. 

ALSO READ: SIT Investigation Into Tirupati Laddus Adulteration Temporarily Halted, Announces Andhra DGP

