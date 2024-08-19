Haryana: PGIMS Doctor Terminated For Kidnapping & Torture Of Medical Student

As medical community and public continue to outrage over the murder & rape of 31 year old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical college & hospital, an incident of kidnapping & torture of medical student has come to the fore.

Recently, Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) has recently terminated a resident doctor, accused of kidnapping and assaulting a medical student.

Issuing circular, PGIMS director said ‘As approved by the competent authorities, Dr. Maninder Kaushik, PG student of MD Anatomy course batch 2023 is hereby expelled from Pt. BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak. His entry to the UHSR/ PGIMS, Rohtak is debarred.’

Also Read: Minor Gang- Raped In Public Bus In Dehradun, Case Registered

What Happened?

Earlier on August 17, a first-year BDS student, accompanied by her parents, filed a complaint of physical assault against Dr. Kaushik. In her complaint, she detailed a disturbing and traumatic experience that began on August 16.

As per her complaint, senior PG Anatomy student Dr. Kaushik had been stalking her for the past seven months. What initially seemed like friendly interaction turned into harassment. He pressured her to enter into a relationship, and when she refused, he became violent.

Further, She recounted living in fear for the past two months due to his constant harassment and blackmail. He threatened to ensure her failure in Anatomy and withheld her admit card as leverage to force her into meetings.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Girl’s Parents Slam Mamta Bannerjee For Slow Investigation Into the Matter–Watch

Then on fateful night of August 16, Dr. Kaushik lured her outside the college library with a promise to stop bothering her and return her admit card. Instead of returning her admit card, he forcibly put her in his car, violently attacked her, and drove her to an unknown location.

For nearly 12 hours, from 11 PM on August 16 to 1 PM on August 17, he subjected her to severe physical and emotional abuse. She was beaten, kicked, and tortured with a knife, leaving multiple injuries on her body, including her face.

Eventually, she was released on campus, where she immediately contacted her parents and filed a complaint.

Following the complaint and confirmed inspector Roshan Lal (who was handling the case). The accused was eventually arrested.