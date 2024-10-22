Historic Shital Nath Temple in Srinagar Set for Major Renovation

The government has announced a significant upgrade and reconstruction of the historic Shital Nath Temple, located in Downtown Srinagar. This temple, which holds deep spiritual significance for Kashmiri Pandits, remained closed for over three decades due to terrorism and unrest in the region. It was only reopened in 2021, allowing devotees to once again visit the site.

A recent document obtained by CNN-News18 outlines the government’s vision for the project, describing it as a “comprehensive effort to reconstruct a new temple facility addressing the structural deficiencies of the old temple while incorporating modern amenities and traditional design elements.”

Project Developments

As part of the ongoing renovation efforts, foundation work for the temple and an adjoining ‘Hawan Shalla Building’ has already been completed. The next phase will involve constructing the superstructure of both buildings and carrying out additional developmental work within the temple’s premises over the coming months.

According to the project outline, “By leveraging structural steel components, quality materials, and thoughtful design considerations, the project aims to create a sacred space that fulfills the spiritual and practical needs of devotees while preserving the cultural heritage of the temple.” Key features of the upgrade include the installation of a Parikarma floor level, the development of an RCC frame structure, and the incorporation of doors and windows crafted from fine deodar wood with marble flooring planned for the interior.

Significance of the Shital Nath Temple

Situated in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar, the Shital Nath Temple is a vital cultural and spiritual landmark for Kashmiri Pandits. The temple had remained closed for nearly 31 years until it was reopened on Basant Panchami in 2021, during which a special pooja was conducted by a group of 30 Kashmiri Pandits. This reopening was hailed as a major confidence-building measure, symbolizing a return to safety for the community within the Kashmir Valley.

The temple’s reopening marked a turning point, as it was seen as a step towards revitalizing the cultural heritage of the Kashmiri Pandits, who had largely been displaced from their homeland. The government’s decision to upgrade the temple was driven by its dilapidated condition at the time of reopening, necessitating significant restoration work.