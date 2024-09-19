I Won’t Let The Future of Jammu And Kashmir Get Crushed: PM Modi Promotes ‘Naya Kashmir’ At Srinagar Rally

As the election season unfolds, PM Modi's rhetoric aims to galvanize support for the BJP while positioning the party as a champion of peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an enthusiastic crowd in Srinagar on Thursday, September 19, emphasizing his vision for a “Naya Kashmir” as he criticized the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People’s Democratic Party (PDP). His remarks followed the first phase of voting for 24 of the 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, which took place just a day earlier.

In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the impressive voter turnout during the first phase, asserting that it signified a rejection of parties associated with violence and unrest. “The bumper voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has rejected the parties that sympathize with stone pelters and terrorists,” he stated. He expressed gratitude to the voters, saying, “The people here have full faith in Modi’s guarantee of a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt thanks to the people who came to Srinagar to seek blessings.”

Additionally, Modi remarked, “Today the world is seeing how the people of Jammu and Kashmir are strengthening the democracy of India, and I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this.” He reiterated his belief that “three families” are responsible for the region’s challenges, saying, “Since then, these people are in panic. From Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, these three families think about how anyone can question them.”

Modi vowed not to allow the future of the Union Territory to be jeopardized by what he described as the “three families” that have dominated local politics. His comments resonate with a broader narrative aimed at reassuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir of his commitment to their welfare and the region’s development.

As the election season unfolds, PM Modi’s rhetoric aims to galvanize support for the BJP while positioning the party as a champion of peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Election Manifesto as Voting Date Approaches