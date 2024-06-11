IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Delhi as Temperatures Soar Again

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi, effective until June 14, as temperatures in the national capital surge once more following a brief respite from the scorching heat. With temperatures expected to soar, the IMD forecasts a peak of 47 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR between June 11 and 14.

An orange alert has been declared in the national capital region from June 11 to June 14, signaling potentially dangerous heat conditions. On Monday, Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature exceeding 43 degrees Celsius, with some areas recording as high as 43.4 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of 3.5 notches from the normal range.

Certain regions in Delhi experienced even more intense heat, with Narela topping the charts at 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Najafgarh at 46.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius, and Palam at 44.1 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Delhi, forecasting clear skies coupled with heatwave conditions and gusty winds blowing at speeds ranging from 25 to 35 km per hour during the daytime on Tuesday.

While daytime temperatures remain consistently above 40 degrees Celsius across most parts of Delhi, the minimum temperature stands at a sweltering 30 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions persisted over portions of Gangetic West Bengal, with heatwave conditions affecting areas of Uttar Pradesh, southern Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand. Seven locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures reaching or exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, with Prayagraj being the hottest location in the country at 46.3 degrees Celsius.

The renewed heatwave is anticipated to impact sections of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal, according to the Met office.

While northwestern India grapples with the return of heatwave conditions, southern states have been experiencing heavy rainfall. Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, and parts of Karnataka witnessed significant rainfall over the past few days, with forecasts indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall throughout this week.

